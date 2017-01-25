MIAMI GARDENS, FL - OCTOBER 08: Head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Florida State Seminoles shakes hands with Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt during a game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium on October 8, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Less than one month after the 2016 season came to an end with the team’s first bowl win in a decade, the Miami Hurricanes now know their schedule for the 2017 season.

The Atlantic Coast Conference released the schedule for all 14 members on Tuesday, including the ‘Canes and rival Florida State.

The ‘Canes will open the year by hosting Bethune-Cookman on September 2nd before two straight road games – including their trip to Tallahassee to battle the Seminoles on September 16th,. Miami will be looking to break a seven game losing streak to FSU, tied for the longest in series history.

Miami will play three weeknight games during the year – Friday, September 29th at Duke, Thursday October 12th against Georgia Tech and the regular season finale on Friday, November 24th at Pittsburgh.

The Hurricanes will have three straight home games in the month of November, including a battle against Coastal Division foe Virginia Tech (November 4th) and former rival Notre Dame (November 11th).

Miami finished 9-4 in Mark Richt’s first year as head coach in 2016, culminating with a win over West Virginia in the Russell Athletic Bowl.

The Seminoles, who finished 2016 with a 10-3 record and a win in the Orange Bowl, will open the 2017 season in Atlanta as they take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 2nd.

In addition to hosting Miami, the ‘Noles will welcome Atlantic Division foe Louisville on October 21st while traveling to take on defending national champions Clemson on November 11th.

FSU will close out the year with their traditional game against rival Florida – who they have beat six out of the last seven seasons – on November 25th, with this year’s game being played in Gainesville.