As a new president is about to take office, some say our country appears divided more than ever. A Muslim-American woman in Arizona is using stylish, heart-shaped sunglasses to send a message of tolerance - called the love glasses revolution.

This grass roots love glasses revolution was launched by Tara Ijai. A Muslim-American, Tara has experienced negativity and hate - but she chooses to see love.

"It’s really hard to be mad at someone wearing heart glasses," Ijai said.

So last year, she started distributing her vision, as her idea has been catching on all over the world.

Cassie Tolman is a love ambassador of sorts. Her restaurant is spreading a simple message - one pair of heart shaped sunglasses at a time.

"When I wear my love glasses out and about, I have an awesome connection with people.” Tolman said.

Thousands have already sold – while thousands more have been given away – with each pair coming with a special power.

"We always joke, and we say glasses block out the harmful ‘you me’ rays," said Ijai.

If you would like a pair of the glasses, click on this link.