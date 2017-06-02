Police in Brazil say they confiscated 60 automatic rifles found in a cargo shipment from Miami to Rio de Janeiro, arresting four people in the process.

The weapons were discovered in a container along with pool heaters in the cargo area at the city’s international airport. In addition to the four arrests, a Brazilian citizen is being investigated in Miami by officials.

The haul, which included AK-47s and AR-15s, in what officials called the biggest seizure in a decade in Rio state.

Police officials said in a news conference they planned to use the seized weapons because the state government is struggling with its budget.

