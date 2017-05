An investigation continues after the man was found in the water early Wednesday morning. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police continue to investigate a body that was found in the waters off Hollywood early Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m., officers got a call of someone seeing a body in the Atlantic Ocean off Magnolia Terrace. The body was pulled from the water and identified as a black male believed to be in his 30’s.

Initial reports say the victim may have died as the result of a gunshot wound, but that has not been confirmed by police.