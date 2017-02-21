A Broward County man who police say helped a fellow inmate escape from the county courthouse in July, leading police on a five-day search, has pled guilty for his role in the incident.

Walter Hart, 23, was sentenced to four years in prison Tuesday for helping Dayonte Resiles escape from the Broward County Courthouse on July 15th.

Hart also pleaded guilty Tuesday on a 2013 case where he allegedly stabbed a man during an altercation following a traffic accident in Fort Lauderdale.

According to police, Resiles used a hidden handcuff key to get out of his shackles and run out of the building. He went to a waiting car, which fled the scene. Resiles was later found hiding in a West Palm Beach hotel room.

Hart’s previous charge of second-degree murder in the death of Keema Gooding was reduced to a charge of manslaughter with an additional weapons charge added. He will be sentenced at a later date in that case.