A 25-year-old Broward County woman is behind bars after police say she killed a man by running him over outside a Coconut Creek casino.

Nadia Pierre-Louis was arrested Tuesday and charged with fleeing the scene of an accident involving a death. According to officers, Pierre-Louis allegedly struck 57-year-old Jay Edelstein outside the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek around 6 AM last Thursday and fled the scene.

Edelstein was taken to Broward Health North Hospital with head and leg trauma, where he would die Saturday as a result of his injuries.

The car believed to be involved in the crash, a gray 2003 Toyota Corolla, was found in North Lauderdale the same day as the incident.

Pierre-Louis is currently being held with no bond.