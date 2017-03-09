Callers Advised of Latest Phone Scam Involving International Area Codes | NBC 6 South Florida
Callers Advised of Latest Phone Scam Involving International Area Codes

    Officials are helping people avoid the latest potential phone scam sweeping the country – and providing a list of what area codes you should avoid answer to prevent yourself from becoming a victim.

    The scam has people receiving repeated phone calls, hoping to strike their interest to call back the number and find out what’s going on. Another version has people either receiving a phone call or audio message in which a robo-call is played of someone crying – again, hoping to get the person to call the number back.

    The scam, known as the “473 Scam”, gets its name from that being the area code for the county of Grenada and several others islands outside the USA where the calls originate from.

    Inc.com provided a list of area codes you shouldn’t answer or respond to calls from to avoid being caught in the scam that could steal your money – as calls to the nations can sometimes be as high as $20 per minute:

    242 -- Bahamas

    441 -- Bermuda

    784 -- St. Vincent and Grenadines

    246 -- Barbados

    473 -- Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique

    809, 829, and 849 -- Dominican Republic

    264 -- Anguilla

    649 -- Turks and Caicos

    868 -- Trinidad and Tobago

    268 -- Antigua

    664 -- Montserrat

    876 -- Jamaica

    284 -- British Virgin Islands

    721 -- Sint Maarten

    758 -- St. Lucia

    869 -- St. Kitts and Nevis

    345 -- Cayman Islands

    767 -- Dominica

    684 -- American Samoa

    671 -- Guam

    670 -- Northern Mariana Islands

    787 and 939 -- Puerto Rico

    340 -- U.S. Virgin Islands

    Canadian area codes:

    Alberta -- 403, 587, and 780

    British Columbia -- 236, 250, 604, and 778

    Manitoba -- 204 and 431

    New Brunswick -- 506

    Newfoundland -- 709 (879 is being added in 2018)

    Northwest Territories -- 867

    Nova Scotia -- 902

    Nunavut -- 867

    Ontario -- 226, 249, 289, 343, 365, 416, 437, 519, 613, 647, 705, 807, and 905

    Quebec -- 418, 438, 450, 514, 579, 581, 819, and 873

    Saskatchewan -- 306 and 639

    Yukon -- 867

    Nationwide -- 600 (and possibly 622, 633, 644, 655, 677, and 688)

    U.S. and Canada Area code -- 900

