Officials are helping people avoid the latest potential phone scam sweeping the country – and providing a list of what area codes you should avoid answer to prevent yourself from becoming a victim.

The scam has people receiving repeated phone calls, hoping to strike their interest to call back the number and find out what’s going on. Another version has people either receiving a phone call or audio message in which a robo-call is played of someone crying – again, hoping to get the person to call the number back.

The scam, known as the “473 Scam”, gets its name from that being the area code for the county of Grenada and several others islands outside the USA where the calls originate from.

Inc.com provided a list of area codes you shouldn’t answer or respond to calls from to avoid being caught in the scam that could steal your money – as calls to the nations can sometimes be as high as $20 per minute:

242 -- Bahamas

441 -- Bermuda

784 -- St. Vincent and Grenadines

246 -- Barbados

473 -- Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique

809, 829, and 849 -- Dominican Republic

264 -- Anguilla

649 -- Turks and Caicos

868 -- Trinidad and Tobago

268 -- Antigua

664 -- Montserrat

876 -- Jamaica

284 -- British Virgin Islands

721 -- Sint Maarten

758 -- St. Lucia

869 -- St. Kitts and Nevis

345 -- Cayman Islands

767 -- Dominica

684 -- American Samoa

671 -- Guam

670 -- Northern Mariana Islands

787 and 939 -- Puerto Rico

340 -- U.S. Virgin Islands

Canadian area codes:

Alberta -- 403, 587, and 780

British Columbia -- 236, 250, 604, and 778

Manitoba -- 204 and 431

New Brunswick -- 506

Newfoundland -- 709 (879 is being added in 2018)

Northwest Territories -- 867

Nova Scotia -- 902

Nunavut -- 867

Ontario -- 226, 249, 289, 343, 365, 416, 437, 519, 613, 647, 705, 807, and 905

Quebec -- 418, 438, 450, 514, 579, 581, 819, and 873

Saskatchewan -- 306 and 639

Yukon -- 867

Nationwide -- 600 (and possibly 622, 633, 644, 655, 677, and 688)

U.S. and Canada Area code -- 900