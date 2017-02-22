Police rescued the car's driver after it caught fire following a chase that started after another hit and run accident.

One man was taken into custody after a fiery crash in South Miami-Dade late Tuesday night.

According to police, the car crashed into a tree neat SW 288th Street and 137th Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. The vehicle caught fire, but officers were able to get the driver out.

Reports indicate the car had been involved in a chase with Miami-Dade Police after refusing to stop during an earlier hit and run accident. Officers from Homestead Police were called in to help.

Two other police vehicles were involved in accidents during the chase, but no injuries were reported. Police did not release the condition of the driver or if he was taken to the hospital.