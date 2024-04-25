Police looking for suspects in violent parking dispute and shooting at Miramar Publix

Police in Miramar are trying to identify a pair of suspects who were caught on camera assaulting a victim during a parking dispute at a Publix that involved a gun being fired.

The incident happened Friday at the Publix in the 9900 block of Miramar Parkway.

Miramar Police released video on Thursday that showed the victim attacked during the parking dispute.

Need to Identify: Help us identify the two suspects who on Friday, April 19, 2024, battered/assaulted a victim over a parking dispute at the Publix located on the 9900 block of Miramar Pkwy. One suspect fired his weapon near the victim’s head. The suspects were last seen leaving… pic.twitter.com/KpD5dHqQJu — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) April 25, 2024

At one point, one of the suspects can be seen firing a gun near the victim's head.

Police are trying to identify the suspects, who left in a silver Mercury Marauder.

A $5,000 reward is being offered in the case and anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.