Car Fire Causes Closure of Miami International Airport Garage - NBC 6 South Florida
FIRST ALERT WEATHER ALERT: 
Flood Watch in South Florida
OLY-MIAMI

Car Fire Causes Closure of Miami International Airport Garage

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Car Fire Causes Closure of Miami International Airport Garage
    @BeeCreativefoto

    An early morning car fire caused the closure of one garage at Miami International Airport.

    Crews arrived inside the Flamingo Garage shortly after 7:45 a.m. after reports of smoke coming from the area. Airport officials confirmed on social media said there was an electrical short in a car, but it had been extinguished and no one was hurt.

    Officials closed the garage while dealing with the cleanup and are directing traffic to other garages at the airport. MIA tweeted that heavy delays are expected when entering the airport.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices