An early morning car fire caused the closure of one garage at Miami International Airport.

Crews arrived inside the Flamingo Garage shortly after 7:45 a.m. after reports of smoke coming from the area. Airport officials confirmed on social media said there was an electrical short in a car, but it had been extinguished and no one was hurt.

Officials closed the garage while dealing with the cleanup and are directing traffic to other garages at the airport. MIA tweeted that heavy delays are expected when entering the airport.