Child Falls From 2nd Story Window in Opa-Locka

WARNING: SOME VIEWERS MAY FIND THIS VIDEO DISTURBING. NBC 6 obtained surveillance video of a child falling from a 2nd-floor window at an apartment in Opa-Locka.

A small child fell from a second-story window at an apartment building in Opa-Locka Friday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

The incident happened around 5 in the afternoon on Northwest 135th Street and 24th Avenue.

Paramedics said the child's injuries don't appear to be of traumatic nature, however, the child was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center.

NBC 6 obtained surveillance video that shows the child falling to the ground. A friend of the child's family said the boy is 2-years old. She said he was breathing after the fall; authorities have not confirmed these details.

Photo credit: NBC 6

No other information was released.