Construction Worker Killed After Metromover Crash in Downtown Miami | NBC 6 South Florida
Construction Worker Killed After Metromover Crash in Downtown Miami

    One person was killed in an early morning accident on the system that runs through downtown Miami.

    (Published 32 minutes ago)

    An early morning construction accident in downtown Miami has left one person dead and halted service on the city’s Metromover.

    Miami-Dade Police say shortly before 1 a.m., a car from the system that runs through the city collided with a crane, throwing two workers from that construction equipment. Both were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where one died and the other is listed in stable condition.

    Transit officials say the inner loop route will not be running Wednesday morning as the investigation continues. Riders can use a free bus shuttle instead, with more information being found by clicking on this link.

    Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

