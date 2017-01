A construction worker was rushed to the hospital after an early morning accident on Miami Beach.

Police say the man fell off scaffolding while working on the side of the Decoplage condo building off 100 Lincoln Rd. He was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Officials have not released any additional information on how the man fell or what he was doing at the time of the accident.

