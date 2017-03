Coral Springs Police are searching for a 9-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday afternoon.

Zylon Lloyd was last seen in the area of Hunt Elementary on Northwest 35th Court around 3 p.m., police said.

Lloyd is 4-feet tall, about 75 pounds and was last seen wearing a red shirt, khaki pants and black sneakers and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 954-344-1800.