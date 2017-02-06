Couple Wanted for Alleged Sex Act in Florida Courthouse

Authorities in Florida are searching for a man and woman accused of engaging in a sex act in a courthouse after the woman allegedly posted video of the act on Twitter.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Monday that they have active warrants for 26-year-old Brittney Lachell Jones and 35-year-old Jeremiah Isiah Robinson.

Jones and Robinson are aware they are wanted and are not cooperating with police, officials said.

Jones allegedly posted a graphic video to Twitter last week of the pair engaged in a sex act in a fourth-floor hallway at the Duval County Courthouse.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.