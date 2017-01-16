A deadly construction accident killed one and hospitalized several more Monday morning in Key Largo.

Crews responded to the scene near mile marker 106 around 10:30 AM. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say workers were underground when they became overcome by fumes and had to be pulled out.

One of the workers was pronounced dead while an unknown number of others were taken to an area hospital. A firefighter was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami after helping to rescue the workers.

Homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution.

