He is the man behind maybe the most popular song in recent years – now, Luis Fonsi is bringing “Despacito” and the rest of his hits to South Florida later this year.
The “Love + Dance World Tour” will hit the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood on Friday, September 22nd at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. and range in price from $30 to 105.
“The tour is called ‘Love + Dance’ which sums up the concept of the tour, a mixture between my most significant ballads and the up-tempo songs that feature my new sound like ‘Despacito,’” Fonsi said in a press release announcing the show. “The show is going to be highly energetic but also heartfelt. It’s a nice balance.”
The remix for “Despacito”, featuring Daddy Yankee and Justin Beiber, has made history while topping the Billboard Hot 100 List for five straight weeks – the first Spanish language song to reach that position in two decades. The video for the original version has been seen over 1.9 billion times on YouTube.