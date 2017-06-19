"Despacito" Singer Luis Fonsi Bringing Tour to Hollywood This September | NBC 6 South Florida
"Despacito" Singer Luis Fonsi Bringing Tour to Hollywood This September

    Luis Fonsi's hit 'Despacito' has taken over the charts and as Roxanne Vargas shows, it may be around all summer long.

    (Published Friday, May 19, 2017)

    He is the man behind maybe the most popular song in recent years – now, Luis Fonsi is bringing “Despacito” and the rest of his hits to South Florida later this year.

    The “Love + Dance World Tour” will hit the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood on Friday, September 22nd at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. and range in price from $30 to 105.

    “The tour is called ‘Love + Dance’ which sums up the concept of the tour, a mixture between my most significant ballads and the up-tempo songs that feature my new sound like ‘Despacito,’” Fonsi said in a press release announcing the show. “The show is going to be highly energetic but also heartfelt. It’s a nice balance.”

    The remix for “Despacito”, featuring Daddy Yankee and Justin Beiber, has made history while topping the Billboard Hot 100 List for five straight weeks – the first Spanish language song to reach that position in two decades. The video for the original version has been seen over 1.9 billion times on YouTube.

