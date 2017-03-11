Dietrich's Home Run Leads Marlins Past Astros

Derek Dietrich homered for the first time this spring to help his Miami Marlins beat the Houston Astros 4-2 on Saturday.

Dietrich has had a rough spring thus far, and entered the game with a .176 batting average. In addition to the dismal average, Dietrich had only one run batted in. In this one, Dietrich's HR was good for two runs itself.

The pitching staff for Miami had a magnificent day, and it was with the help of several arms that are not likely to be on the Opening Day roster. Scott Copeland started the game and gave Miami three perfect innings. Copeland struck out a pair of Astros during his stellar outing. Junichi Tazawa followed with one perfect inning of his own.

Kelvin Marte was next on the mound for the Marlins, and he had the toughest day for the team. Marte who likely will open the season in the minors, allowed two runs in his one inning of work. Jarlin Garcia and Hunter Cervenka would finish off the pitching side of things with three scoreless innings combined. Miami pitchers only allowed a total of two hits in the game.

Miami was full of extra-base hits in the win, with two more knocks going for multiple bases. Brandon Barnes doubled as part of a 1-3 day. Matt Juengel also had a two-base hit in the win. Neither player is currently projected to make the team, but the door could always open during the season.

J.T. Realmuto did not have a hit in the victory, but he still made an impact. Miami's everyday catcher walked twice and scored a run along the way. Realmuto entered the game with a .278 average, and he remains stuck at 0 RBI this spring.

Next up for the Marlins is a Sunday match-up with their neighbors at Roger Dean Stadium, the St. Louis Cardinals.