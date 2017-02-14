A family's beloved pet was ripped from its home during a break-in last Thursday.

Wilton Manors police said a young male broke into an apartment located on Northeast 26th Street and 9th Avenue.

The suspect stole the victim's belongings and the victim's blue nose female Staffordshire Terrier puppy named Sophie.

The suspect was captured on surveillance cameras walking the dog from the home toward Wilton Drive.

Police said Sophie has a medical condition and needs medication.

Sophie has four white paws, weighs about 43 lbs. and is said to be very friendly.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wilton Manors Police at 954-390-2165 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.