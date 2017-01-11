Dolphins Hopeful For Next Season After Making Playoffs

After the Miami Dolphins' unexpected trip to the playoff, Vice President of Football Mike Tannenbaum is hopeful, but that doesn't mean their future is guaranteed.

He spoke at the team's end-of-season press conference Wednesday. "I’m really happy we made the playoffs and won 10 games. That’s a great accomplishment and again, Adam [Gase] and the players deserve the credit for that. I’m really excited about the future, but we have a lot of work to do," said Tannenbaum.

Head coach Adam Gase shared the same sentiment at Wednesday's press conference. "When we start up next year in the spring, nobody is going to care what we did last year. That’s just the brutal fact of the NFL."

It's been almost one year since the Dolphins announced the hiring of Gase. The biggest takeaway from the past year, the Fins finally have a coach that players and management both believe in.

"Everyone talks about that ‘it’ factor. You just couldn’t describe it. I think that transpired on the field," said Gase.

The Dolphins were counted out after a terrible start to the season, but Gase kept them confident. He said that's his proudest accomplishment.

"Things weren’t always perfect, especially at the beginning of the year. We started off in a rough spot. That first month of the season wasn’t easy. We played some good teams and had some tough trips on the road and guys fought and competed and stuck with it for four quarters," said Gase.

Ryan Tannehill finished the season on the sideline after the quarterback suffered a knee injury in December. His status moving forward is uncertain.

"We’re still collecting information. Doctors are still giving us what possibly could be down the road. So, it’s hard for us to really pinpoint anything as of this moment right now," explained Gase.