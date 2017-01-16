Dozens of false killer whales are dead after a stranding off Hog Key.

Dozens of false killer whales are dead following a stranding in Everglades National Park in South Florida, officials said Monday.

A total of 81 whales are dead after they became stranded off Hog Key, according to officials with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries.

One whale has been seen alive and another 13 are unaccounted for, officials said. The stranding was discovered Saturday afternoon.

The area around the scene has been closed by the National Park Service, with no flyovers or boats allowed in the area for safety.

NOAA Fisheries says the whales can grow up to 20-foot long and weigh about 1,500 pounds, and are known to strand in large groups.