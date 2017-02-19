Iconic British pop group Duran Duran announced they are adding South Florida to their spring concert lineup in support of their latest album “Paper Gods.”

The next leg of the “Paper Gods” World Tour set to kick-off on March 17th in Palm Springs, California will take Duran Duran through Houston and Dallas, Texas before the band makes their way down to South America where they are slated to perform at the Lollapalooza festivals in Brazil, Argentina and Chile.

Iconic 80’s band Duran Duran

Photo credit: Warner Bros Music

Upon finalizing their South America dates the band will return to the United States on April 5TH for a concert performance right here in South Florida at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood.

“Paper Gods” is Duran Duran’s 14th studio album co-produced by Grammy Award-winners Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Mr. Hudson and Josh Blair and it features collaborations with Janelle Monáe (Pressure Off), former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante (What are the Chances), Kiesza (Last Night in the City), Mew singer Jonas Bjerre (Change the Skyline), and actress Lindsay Lohan (Danceophobia).

The multi-platinum music superstars who once ruled MTV in the 80s and 90s re-entered the Billboard album charts with “Paper Gods” at No. 10, earning Duran Duran their highest charting album in 22 years.

Tickets for the April 5th performance at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood are still available via Ticketmaster.com or at the Hard Rock Live box office.

Duran Duran’s confirmed 2017 concerts:

3/17 — Rancho Mirage, CA, Agua Caliente Resort

3/18 — Rancho Mirage, CA, Agua Caliente Resort

3/21 — Dallas, TX, Music Hall at Fair Park

3/22 — Houston, TX, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

3/26 — Sao Paolo, Brazil, Lollapalooza Brazil

3/29 — Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Belo Horizonte Hall

4/1 — Buenos Aires, Argentina, Lollapalooza Argentina

4/2 — Santiago, Chile, Lollapalooza Chile

4/5 — Hollywood, FL, Seminole Hard Rock Casino

4/7— Wilmington, NC Azalea Festival

4/8 — Atlanta, GA, Chastain Park