Enjoy a Free Trip to a National Park During Presidents Day!

The National Park Service is celebrating Presidents Day by letting you in to many of its parks for free.

Entrance fees will be waived at the 120 national parks that normally charge an entry fee ranging from $3 to $30

The fee waiver includes entrance fees, commercial tour fees, and transportation entrance fees.

Five of the parks participating are in Florida – including both Everglades National Park and Dry Tortugas National Park. You can find a park to visit online by clicking this link.