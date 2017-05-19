A Florida Highway Patrol trooper will finally be getting out of the hospital Friday – just over two months after he was struck by a Miami-Dade driver who was allegedly texting at the time of the crash.
Carlos Rosario, a 12-year veteran and father of two, was standing on the side of the Dolphin Expressway near NW 107th Avenue on March 17th when a driver lost control and struck him.
According to an arrest report, the driver behind the wheel, Hugo Olivares, was allegedly speeding at the time and had just sent a text message when he lost control and hit trooper Rosario, causing a multi-car crash.
A GoFundMe account to help pay for Olivares’ medical cost has reached over $76,000 – including a $12,000 donation from local attorney Laurence Leavy, better also known as ‘Marlins Man’, who says he will fly in Rosario's relatives and take the whole family to a Marlins game.