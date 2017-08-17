NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 12: Richard Blanco attends the 2013 Fragrance Foundation Awards at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on June 12, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Fragrance Foundation)

Famed Miami poet Richard Blanco, who served as the poet at President Barack Obama’s second inauguration, will guide young minds at his alma mater this upcoming school year.

Florida International University announced that Blanco will return to campus as a professor for its English department. Beginning this fall, the Cuban-American poet will teach Poetry as News and Writing Occasional Poetry. He will also join forces with senior instructor John Bailly to teach Poetry, Art and Community, according to FIU’s news website.

“He captures the essence of who we are, our dreams and our failures. His guidance as a professor will reveal through reflection the cultural and humanistic beauty and tragedy of Miami,” Bailly said.

Blanco recited his poem “One Today” at President Obama’s second swearing-in ceremony in 2013. The poet also read his work at the ceremony marking the reopening of the U.S. embassy in Havana in 2015.

Mike Heithaus, the dean of the FIU College of Arts, Sciences and Education said bringing Blanco to FIU was a unique opportunity.

“The fact that he is an alumnus makes this opportunity especially rewarding for our university,” said Heithaus.