Fire Partially Destroys Miami Pizza Shop

A restaurant in Miami burst into flames Monday triggering traffic delays on Biscayne Boulevard.

Fire crews responded to The Olde River Pizzeria and Tavern around 3 in the afternoon to put out the blaze. Aerial footage showed the restaurant's charred patio area.

Miami Fire Rescue fought the flames from outside and on the roof of the building. Officials said the restaurant was closed, but a worker was outside on the patio when the building burst into flames.

The owner Wayne Hayes said the fire is bizarre because the restaurant was closed last night.

"Today, it was closed on Monday and so was the pizza oven, a wood burning oven, so it doesn't make any sense," Hayes said.

There were no injuries.

Traffic was backed up on Biscayne Boulevard for a short time.

This is not the first time NBC 6 has covered the restaurant. In November 2015 when the restaurant was named Big Fish, a driver lost control and plowed into the patio where 15 people were dining. Fortunately, no one was injured in that incident.

The current owner says he doesn't have insurance for the business. Hayes added it could be weeks until the restaurant can get a new pizza oven.