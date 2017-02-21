Firearm Stolen During String of Plantation Car Burglaries | NBC 6 South Florida
Firearm Stolen During String of Plantation Car Burglaries

Police searching for at least two suspects who targeted neighborhood last week

    Police are searching for at least two suspects who were caught on camera burglarizing cars in a Plantation neighborhood.

    Police are searching for at least two suspects who were caught on camera burglarizing cars in a Plantation neighborhood.

    The suspects committed the burglaries around midnight on Feb. 17 in the 700 blocks of Northwest 75th Avenue and Northwest 75th Terrace, Plantation Police said.

    They targeted unlocked cars and took a firearm from one of the vehicles, police said. The suspects were driving a light-colored Ford Explorer or Mercury Mountaineer.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

    Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

