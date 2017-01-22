First Alert Weather Day Expected to Bring Strong Wind Gusts, Rain to South Florida | NBC 6 South Florida
First Alert Weather Day Expected to Bring Strong Wind Gusts, Rain to South Florida

    NBC 6 South Florida declared a First Weather Alert Day Sunday for severe storms expected to pass through the area in the evening, bringing strong wind gusts to most of the region.

    Earlier on Sunday, a Wind Advisory was issued for South Florida from noon until 7 p.m. with possible wind gusts up to 35 mph.

    Sunday is expected to be partly cloudy and windy with a possible record heat of 87, followed by the severe weather threat tonight.

    Over in north Florida and southern Georgia, a Tornado Watch was issued until 10 a.m.— likely the first of a few watch areas Sunday.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

