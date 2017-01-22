NBC 6 South Florida declared a Severe Weather Alert Day Sunday for severe storms expected to pass through the area. (Published 25 minutes ago)

NBC 6 South Florida declared a First Weather Alert Day Sunday for severe storms expected to pass through the area in the evening, bringing strong wind gusts to most of the region.

Earlier on Sunday, a Wind Advisory was issued for South Florida from noon until 7 p.m. with possible wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Sunday is expected to be partly cloudy and windy with a possible record heat of 87, followed by the severe weather threat tonight.

Over in north Florida and southern Georgia, a Tornado Watch was issued until 10 a.m.— likely the first of a few watch areas Sunday.