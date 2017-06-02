Two men have been arrested after allegedly dousing homegrown marijuana plants with gasoline and setting them on fire, a video from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office shows.

Michael Logan and Jerry Kendall were accused of cultivation of marijuana and destroying evidence, according to the sheriff’s office. In the video, the suspects can be seen pouring gasoline onto the marijuana plants and stretching their arms toward the sky as the plants burst into flames.

A SCSO helicopter caught the fiery scene while patrolling the area of 2385 Wildwood Trail in Geneva. 40 marijuana plants were found on the property and more than 30 were demolished in the fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames after the incident.



