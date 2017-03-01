This booking photo provided by the Delaware Department of Justice shows Lee Robert Moore. Federal authorities say Moore, a Secret Service agent from Maryland, sent obscene images and texts to someone he thought was a young Delaware girl, sometimes doing it while on duty at the White House.

A former Secret Service Officer accused of sending sexually explicit photos of himself to an underage girl in South Florida has pleaded guilty in the case.

Lee Robert Moore, 38, pleaded guilty to charges of enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity and attempting to send obscene images to a minor Wednesday in federal court, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida said.

Moore, who was based at the White House, was arrested on federal charges in Delaware in November 2015 after he allegedly tried to solicit sex from an undercover agent he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

After his arrest, authorities discovered Moore had communicated with the minor in Florida, officials said. He admitted that in the communications, he sent sexually explicit images of himself and enticed the minor to send sexually explicit photos of herself as well, officials said.

Authorities say Moore engaged in some online chat sessions over a two-month period, including while he was working at the White House. Moore was later fired by the Secret Service.

Moore requested that the federal charges in Delaware be moved to Florida so he could plead guilty to both at the same time, officials said.