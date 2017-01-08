A large number of Dolphins fans have invaded Steeler country for Miami's first playoff game in 8 years. (Published 34 minutes ago)

And when they visit Pittsburgh's iconic restaurant Primanti Brothers, the city's allegiances are clear.

The sandwich shop has banned all sales of fish this weekend, in what they're calling a "show of solidarity" for the Steelers game against the Dolphins.

Iconic Pittsburgh restaurant @primantibros -- taking this Dolphins-Steelers playoff game seriously! pic.twitter.com/Te8bjpkeqb — Adam Kuperstein (@AdamNBC6) January 7, 2017

However, there's one problem— dolphins are mammals.

"You can't fix ignorance," laughed a Dolphins fan at the restaurant who calls himself "Dapper Dan."

On social media, Dolphins fans mocked the restaurant and Pittsburghers for the confusion.

But to be fair, Primanti Bros. says they were aware that dolphins aren't fish, and the fine print on their flyer proves it.

"Yeah...we know dolphins are mammals, not fish. Have fun with it."

"If it doesn't walk on street, can't hold it on a leash, we can't trust it in Pittsburgh," said Primanti Bros. Director of Marketing, Ryan Wilkinson. "We don't care that it's a mammal, no fish, no dolphins this weekend!"

Wilkinson says Primanti Bros. has 2 fish sandwiches on the menu, but who would order fish over that delicious meat at Prmanti Bros. anyway.

The fins are facing off against the Steelers in some brutally cold temperatures. Backup Matt Moore is in line to start, while starter Ryan Tannehill nurses a sprained knee he suffered back in December. Game kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. on Sunday.