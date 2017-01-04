As 2017 is just getting underway, motorists are being advised they will likely be paying more at the gas pump for the rest of the year.

With the current national average at $2.35 a gallon, officials from GasBuddy are saying that average could rise by at least 15 cents during the summer. The jump in costs is a result of crude oil prices being at an 18 month high, continuing to rise on the global market as Saudi Arabia plans to cuts some of their supplies.

Right now, the average cost in Miami is $2.47 a gallon, up over 30 cents from last year’s average. The number is even higher in some areas, especially on Miami Beach were prices are closing in on three dollars a gallon.