Police responded to one South Florida high school Tuesday morning after reports of a possible gun on campus.

The call came from Miami Norland Senior High School shortly after 11 a.m. after Miami-Dade Schools Police received a tip of a student in possession of a weapon. Officers from several agencies responded to the Miami Gardens school and began to sweep the location with dogs looking for a possible weapon.

During the search, a gun was found inside a car in the student parking lot. Police did not release information on whether the gun was loaded at the time. The school was placed on lockdown during the search, however that was later lifted and school resumed as normal.

Four students were taken into custody for questions, but no arrests have been made at this time.