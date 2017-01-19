A Hallandale Beach man is facing charges after police say he raped a woman who he was letting stay in his apartment, and now authorities say she may not be his only victim.

Elijah Bankston, 59, was arrested Sunday on charges including sexual battery and false imprisonment, Hallandale Beach Police officials said Thursday.

Bankston was being held without bond Thursday, Broward jail records showed. No attorney information was available.

According to an arrest report, Bankston and the victim became friends after they met in church a few months ago and he had allowed her to move in with him last week.

On Saturday, Bankston and the victim were driving around when they got into an argument because he felt she wasn't respecting him, the report said. She drove him back to his apartment but when they got to the parking lot, he slapped her in the face so hard her teeth implants became displaced, the report said.

The woman tried to use her phone to call for help but he took it from her, the report said. He then dragged her into his apartment, took off her clothes and raped her, the report said.

The victim estimated the sexual battery lasted almost six hours before Bankston allowed her to get dressed as his brother came home, the report said.

Bankston wouldn't let the woman leave the apartment and kept her car keys and phone. She pleaded with his brother to make him give her back the keys so she could leave, and once she did she went to the hospital for treatment, the report said.

Police said after Bankston was arrested, a second victim came forward and said he had raped her in the past. That woman is cooperating with police.

The police department is asking for the public's help in identifying any other possible victims. Anyone with info can call police at 954-457-1430.