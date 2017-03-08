Heat Keep Rolling With Third Straight Win

The Miami Heat kept their latest winning streak alive with a 108-101 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

The Heat have now won three games in a row and seven of their last nine overall. The hot stretch has improved Miami's record on the season to 31-34, and has it knocking on the door for a playoff spot. The Heat are within a few games of three playoff spots, after spending much of the first half with one of the worst records in the league.

After the Hornets took a four-point lead into the second quarter, the Heat answered back and sent the game into the half tied at 54. The Hornets would come out of the locker room and go on a run. The Heat had some trouble stopping the Hornets, and were allowing a few too many easy baskets.

Things appeared to be slipping away for Miami when Charlotte took a five-point edge into the final quarter of play. The Heat however answered back in a big way in fourth quarter. Miami ended up outscoring Charlotte by 12 points in the quarter to win the game.

Dion Waiters led Miami in points with 24 and has now has had two straight big outings. Waiters who won Player of the Week honors earlier this season, had been struggling prior to the last two games. Waiters went 5-10 on his three-point attempts, and was key down the stretch in this one.

James Johnson returned to Miami's bench after missing a game. Johnson played a key role in the win with ten points, six rebounds and five assists in his 30 minutes of action. The veteran was 2-5 on his three point tries, and added three blocks and a steal as well.

Goran Dragic had a big night with 22 points, and he added ten assists as well for a double-double. The guard also picked up six rebounds, and was a perfect 9-9 from the free-throw line.

The Heat will have a back-to-back situation this weekend, and it will begin with a game against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday at 8:00 p.m.