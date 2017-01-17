Heat Pull Off Huge Upset to Halt Skid

The Miami Heat put a stop to a four-game skid with their 109-103 upset win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.

Houston entered the game with the third best record in the NBA at 32-11 and this win represents Miami's biggest upset of the season. The Heat were not expected to compete with the Rockets, but managed to pull off the shocking win with a strong consistent effort.

The win came in the first game of a four-game homestand for Miami and it was a rare victory at American Airlines Arena. Even with this win, the Heat are only 6-13 at home this year and are 12-30 overall. Miami's record is one of the worst marks in the NBA.

The Heat are 3-13 in their last 16 contests in a stretch that goes back over a month. Miami has been decimated by injuries and a busy schedule, but was able to do the most with what it had in this one.

A big reason for Miami's win was the strength of the team's bench. All season long, the Heat have turned to their reserves for plenty of minutes on the court. The extra work has led to some more dependable players on the bench for head coach Erik Spoelstra to turn to. Miami's bench outscored Houston's bench 51-32 in the win.

Hassan Whiteside was his usual strong self with another double-double. Whiteside was good for 14 points and 15 rebounds along with a block and a steal. The center has been a force both offensively and defensively for Miami all season, despite the team's paltry record.

Goran Dragic had a solid game himself with a team-leading 21 points. The guard also chipped in eight assists and eight rebounds.

Next up for Miami will be a game against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.