Heat Release 2017 Preseason Schedule

The Miami Heat unveiled their complete 2017-18 preseason schedule on Friday.

Miami has previously announced the home portion of the exhibition schedule, which will begin on October 1st. The Heat will play a total of six preseason games, with three coming at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.

The aforementioned first game will be played against the Atlanta Hawks. The Heat will likely only have the regulars in the game for a brief period, but this will be Miami's first chance to see some new talent on the court. In addition to the debut of a veteran such as Kelly Olynyk, the Heat should have Bam Adebayo logging minutes. That first preseason game will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Miami will head to Brooklyn on October 5th for the second game of the preseason. The Heat will take on the Nets in what should be a game that features more play by the starters. The game at Barclays Center will tip-off at 7:30 p.m.

The Heat will stay on the road and travel to Orlando on October 7th for a game with the Magic. This will be the first and only time that Miami and Orlando see one another, before taking the court for the season opener. The game in Orlando will get started at 7:00 p.m.

The Heat will then return home for a pair of games as the preseason schedule rolls on. On October 9th, the Charlotte Hornets will visit Miami. Two days later, it will be the Washington Wizards' turn to take the court at AmericanAirlines Arena. Both of these games will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The preseason will come to a close on October 13th, with a game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The contest will be held on a neutral court at Sprint Center in Kansas City. The 76ers will serve as the home team and the game will begin at 7:30 p.m.

More information and tickets for the preseason may be found at Heat.com.