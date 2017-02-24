Heat Start Second Half With Lopsided Win

The Miami Heat started the second half of the season with a 108-90 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

After more than a week away from the court, Miami looked well-rested and prepared for this one. The Heat were the hottest team in the NBA prior to the All-Star break, and have now picked up right where they left off. This win was Miami's second in a row, and it has picked up victories in 15 of the last 17 contests.

The Heat eclipsed 100 points for a 15th straight game, which is a new franchise record. Much like the other games during the hot stretch, several players had big days. Miami has succeeded due to contributions from the entire roster, and not from just one or two guys on the court.

Goran Dragic led Miami's starters with 17 points to go along with six rebounds and three assists. Dragic also blocked a pair of shots in an all-around strong effort for the guard.

The biggest scorer for Miami overall was Tyler Johnson off the bench. Johnson chipped in 23 large points and also added five rebounds and five assists. When Johnson was on the court, Miami was +16 which was by far the best number for the reserves.

Hassan Whiteside had a quiet night in terms of points, but still contributed in the win. Whiteside ended up with only two points, but had ten rebounds, two steals and a block in the win.

Miami will head home and play the second part of a back-to-back on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers.