Heat to Have No All-Star Representative

For the first time in over a decade, the Miami Heat will have no representative at the NBA All-Star Game.

The last time that Miami was left without a player on the All-Star Game roster was in 2004. Miami got off to a slow start in that campaign, which undoubtedly played a role in the decision. The Heat turned things around and eventually made the playoffs, but the winning basketball came mostly after the All-Star selections. Miami has one of the worst first-half records in the NBA this season as well, despite the team's current five-game winning streak.

A former member of the Heat will also miss the All-Star festivities this year. During his Heat career, Dwyane Wade was named to the All-Star team 12 times. The only other season that the guard missed the contest, was in his rookie season back in 2003-04. Wade who left Miami for Chicago in the off-season will have his 12-year streak snapped.

The Heat have been playing better as of late, but have endured a difficult season overall. Injuries have ravaged the team's roster, and a lack of depth has often been an issue for Miami. One player who has been consistently productive for Miami is Hassan Whiteside. The center has had a terrific year and easily could have been chosen for the All-Star Game. The 27-year old is averaging a double-double and has also been a steady contributor in the blocks department.

Goran Dragic has also had a fine year, but not an All-Star caliber one. The guard is dependable and productive, but has never been named to the All-Star team in his career. The Eastern Conference is stacked with talent at the guard spot, and the Western Conference also had the same situation in Dragic's time there.

If the All-Star rosters were determined just off the play in the last week, Miami may have been represented by Dion Waiters. The guard has enjoyed a phenominal stretch during Miami's winning streak. Waiters has led the Heat in points for the past three games in a row, and that included a game-winning shot against the Golden State Warriors.

The NBA All-Star Game will take place on February 19th in New Orleans.