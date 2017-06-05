Heavy Downpours, Lightning, Wind Hit South Florida

Severe weather hit South Florida on Monday evening with a possible tornado in Broward County, as well as minor flooding. A Flood Advisory was issued for Broward County until 10 p.m. A Tornado Warning was issued earlier but expired after 30 minutes.

A batch of thunderstorms also rolled through parts of West Miami-Dade, including Coral Gables, Kendale Lakes, The Hammocks and Homestead.

A small number of power outages in both Broward and Miami-Dade Counties was reported.



Additional rounds of strong thunderstorms will continue pretty much every day, even past the weekend, due to deep tropical moisture and an unstable environment.

The best chance for storms will be in the afternoons and evenings, though rain may appear at any time.

Download the free NBC6 app to check First Alert Doppler 6000 anytime.

