Hialeah Ranked the Least Diverse US City

When you think of Hialeah, you think of a melting pot of people from Latin America. Because of that, Hialeah is one of the least culturally diverse cities in the United States, according to WalletHub.

The folks at WalletHub compared 501 of the largest cities in the country across three key indicators of cultural diversity. They examined each city based on ethnicity and race, language and birthplace.

Hialeah is ranked the fourth least culturally diverse city after Watertown, SD, Clarksburg, WV and Parkerburg, WV.

When it comes to ethnoracial diversity, the South Florida city had the highest concentration (95.64%) of Hispanic or Latino and the lowest concentration in White (Not Hispanic or Latino).

Hialeah had the lowest number of English speakers and ranked the highest for Spanish speakers.

If you were wondering about Miami, the city ranked as the 175th culturally diverse city. The most culturally diverse city is Jersey City, NJ.