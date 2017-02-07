How To Celebrate Black History Month in South Florida

The City of North Miami kicked off its Black History Month celebration by honoring literary icon Dr. Cornel West. (Published Friday, Feb. 3, 2017)

This Black History Month you can observe and celebrate the contributions of members of the black community almost every day of the month-long holiday.

There are many events lined up in South Florida commemorating Black History Month. We've created a list of events around town, making it a little easier for you to find the perfect event for you and your family.

Be sure to watch NBC6's Black History Special: Faces of the Future on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. You can watch it on-air or live on the NBC 6 News and Weather App.

Miami-Dade:

Florida International University

BSU Black History Month Speaker: Actress and Producer Issa Rae from HBO's Insecure

Feb. 9 at 8-10 p.m.

Graham Center Ballrooms, FIU Modesto Maidique Campus

11200 SW 8th Street Miami

Free for FIU students & faculty, $20 for non-FIU students

Little Haiti

Sounds of Little Haiti: Culture Walk

Little Haiti Cultural Complex

Feb. 17 at 6 p.m.

212-260 NE 59th Terrace Miami

Yeelen Gallery

The Literary Series Featuring Valencia D. Clay

Feb. 18 at 4-7 p.m.

294 NW 54th Street Miami

Admission with subscription box purchase: Free, General Admission: $40

City of North Miami

Jazz at MOCA

featuring Shareef Clayton

Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.

MOCA Plaza, 770 NE 125th Street North Miami

Free

Music in the Plaza

featuring Doug E. Fresh, CASE, Denise Williams, Chubb Rock and more

Feb. 25 at 5-11 p.m.

MOCA Plaza, 770 NE 125th Street North Miami

Free

O Cinema

Maya Angelou and Still I Rise Documentary Screening

9806 NE 2nd Avenue Miami Shores

Feb. 22 at 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Free with online registration

Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater

Visions of Our 44th President Art Exhibit

Now-Feb. 28

819 NW 2nd Avenue Miami

Broward:

African-American Research Library & Cultural Center

Caribbean Influence on the Harlem Renaissance

Feb. 11 at 4-5:30 p.m.

2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Free

Riverland Library

Make African beaded bracelets and enjoy readings of popular African-American literature

Feb. 11 at 1-2:30 p.m.

2710 W Davie Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale

Free

Nova Southeastern University

Screening of the film: Freedom Summer

Alvin Sherman Library

Feb. 12 at 2-4 p.m.

3100 Ray Ferrero, Jr. Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Free

Remembering Paradise Park

Alvin Sherman Library

Feb. 16 at 7-9:30 p.m.

3100 Ray Ferrero, Jr. Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Free

Jazz in the Gallery: Jason Hainsworth Quintet

Feb. 26 at 2-3 p.m.

Alvin Sherman Library

Cotilla Gallery, 2nd Floor

3100 Ray Ferrero, Jr. Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Free

Urban League of Broward County

Black History Month Youth Talent Showcase

William Dandy Middle School

Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

2400 NW 26th St, Fort Lauderdale

Free

City of Miramar

Black History Celebration Block Party

Feb. 18 at 12-4 p.m.

Perry Park/Wellman Field

SW 34th Street & 68th Avenue

Free

Carver Ranches Library

The Sankofa Experience with Nzingah

Feb. 25 at 2-3 p.m.

4735 SW 18 Street, West Park

Free

Sistrunk Street Festival

Feb. 25 at 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

NW 9th Avenue & 12th Avenue on Sistrunk Boulevard

Free

Harlem Renaissance Art Exhibit

Urban League of Broward County

Now-July 2017

560 NW 27th Avenue Fort Lauderdale

You can submit local Black History Month events to Teresa.Joseph@nbcuni.com.