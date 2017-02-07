How To Celebrate Black History Month in South Florida

This Black History Month you can observe and celebrate the contributions of members of the black community almost every day of the month-long holiday.
There are many events lined up in South Florida commemorating Black History Month. We've created a list of events around town, making it a little easier for you to find the perfect event for you and your family.
Be sure to watch NBC6's Black History Special: Faces of the Future on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. You can watch it on-air or live on the NBC 6 News and Weather App.
Miami-Dade:
Florida International University
BSU Black History Month Speaker: Actress and Producer Issa Rae from HBO's Insecure
Feb. 9 at 8-10 p.m.
Graham Center Ballrooms, FIU Modesto Maidique Campus
11200 SW 8th Street Miami
Free for FIU students & faculty, $20 for non-FIU students
Little Haiti
Sounds of Little Haiti: Culture Walk
Little Haiti Cultural Complex
Feb. 17 at 6 p.m.
212-260 NE 59th Terrace Miami
Yeelen Gallery
The Literary Series Featuring Valencia D. Clay
Feb. 18 at 4-7 p.m.
294 NW 54th Street Miami
Admission with subscription box purchase: Free, General Admission: $40
City of North Miami
Jazz at MOCA
featuring Shareef Clayton
Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.
MOCA Plaza, 770 NE 125th Street North Miami
Free
Music in the Plaza
featuring Doug E. Fresh, CASE, Denise Williams, Chubb Rock and more
Feb. 25 at 5-11 p.m.
MOCA Plaza, 770 NE 125th Street North Miami
Free
O Cinema
Maya Angelou and Still I Rise Documentary Screening
9806 NE 2nd Avenue Miami Shores
Feb. 22 at 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Free with online registration
Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater
Visions of Our 44th President Art Exhibit
Now-Feb. 28
819 NW 2nd Avenue Miami
Broward:
African-American Research Library & Cultural Center
Caribbean Influence on the Harlem Renaissance
Feb. 11 at 4-5:30 p.m.
2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
Free
Riverland Library
Make African beaded bracelets and enjoy readings of popular African-American literature
Feb. 11 at 1-2:30 p.m.
2710 W Davie Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale
Free
Nova Southeastern University
Screening of the film: Freedom Summer
Alvin Sherman Library
Feb. 12 at 2-4 p.m.
3100 Ray Ferrero, Jr. Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
Free
Remembering Paradise Park
Alvin Sherman Library
Feb. 16 at 7-9:30 p.m.
3100 Ray Ferrero, Jr. Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
Free
Jazz in the Gallery: Jason Hainsworth Quintet
Feb. 26 at 2-3 p.m.
Alvin Sherman Library
Cotilla Gallery, 2nd Floor
3100 Ray Ferrero, Jr. Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
Free
Urban League of Broward County
Black History Month Youth Talent Showcase
William Dandy Middle School
Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m.
2400 NW 26th St, Fort Lauderdale
Free
City of Miramar
Black History Celebration Block Party
Feb. 18 at 12-4 p.m.
Perry Park/Wellman Field
SW 34th Street & 68th Avenue
Free
Carver Ranches Library
The Sankofa Experience with Nzingah
Feb. 25 at 2-3 p.m.
4735 SW 18 Street, West Park
Free
Sistrunk Street Festival
Feb. 25 at 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
NW 9th Avenue & 12th Avenue on Sistrunk Boulevard
Free
Harlem Renaissance Art Exhibit
Urban League of Broward County
Now-July 2017
560 NW 27th Avenue Fort Lauderdale
You can submit local Black History Month events to Teresa.Joseph@nbcuni.com.