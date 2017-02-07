How To Celebrate Black History Month in South Florida | NBC 6 South Florida
WATCH LIVE: 
Senate Voting on DeVos Nomination
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

How To Celebrate Black History Month in South Florida

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The City of North Miami kicked off its Black History Month celebration by honoring literary icon Dr. Cornel West. (Published Friday, Feb. 3, 2017)

    This Black History Month you can observe and celebrate the contributions of members of the black community almost every day of the month-long holiday.

    There are many events lined up in South Florida commemorating Black History Month. We've created a list of events around town, making it a little easier for you to find the perfect event for you and your family.

    Be sure to watch NBC6's Black History Special: Faces of the Future on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. You can watch it on-air or live on the NBC 6 News and Weather App.

     

    Miami-Dade: 

    Florida International University

    BSU Black History Month Speaker: Actress and Producer Issa Rae from HBO's Insecure

    Feb. 9 at 8-10 p.m.

    Graham Center Ballrooms, FIU Modesto Maidique Campus

    11200 SW 8th Street Miami

    Free for FIU students & faculty, $20 for non-FIU students

     

    Little Haiti

    Sounds of Little Haiti: Culture Walk

    Little Haiti Cultural Complex

    Feb. 17 at 6 p.m.

    212-260 NE 59th Terrace Miami

     

    Yeelen Gallery

    The Literary Series Featuring Valencia D. Clay

    Feb. 18 at 4-7 p.m.

    294 NW 54th Street Miami

    Admission with subscription box purchase: Free, General Admission: $40

     

    City of North Miami

    Jazz at MOCA

    featuring Shareef Clayton

    Feb. 24 at 8 p.m.

    MOCA Plaza, 770 NE 125th Street North Miami

    Free

     

    Music in the Plaza

    featuring Doug E. Fresh, CASE, Denise Williams, Chubb Rock and more

    Feb. 25 at 5-11 p.m.

    MOCA Plaza, 770 NE 125th Street North Miami

    Free

     

    O Cinema

    Maya Angelou and Still I Rise Documentary Screening

    9806 NE 2nd Avenue Miami Shores

    Feb. 22 at 7:30-10:30 p.m.

    Free with online registration

     

    Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater

    Visions of Our 44th President Art Exhibit

    Now-Feb. 28

    819 NW 2nd Avenue Miami

     

    Broward:

    African-American Research Library & Cultural Center

    Caribbean Influence on the Harlem Renaissance

    Feb. 11 at 4-5:30 p.m.

    2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

    Free

     

    Riverland Library

    Make African beaded bracelets and enjoy readings of popular African-American literature

    Feb. 11 at 1-2:30 p.m.

    2710 W Davie Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale

    Free

     

    Nova Southeastern University

    Screening of the film: Freedom Summer

    Alvin Sherman Library

    Feb. 12 at 2-4 p.m.

    3100 Ray Ferrero, Jr. Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

    Free

     

    Remembering Paradise Park

    Alvin Sherman Library

    Feb. 16 at 7-9:30 p.m.

    3100 Ray Ferrero, Jr. Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

    Free

     

    Jazz in the Gallery: Jason Hainsworth Quintet

    Feb. 26 at 2-3 p.m.

    Alvin Sherman Library

    Cotilla Gallery, 2nd Floor

    3100 Ray Ferrero, Jr. Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

    Free

     

    Urban League of Broward County

    Black History Month Youth Talent Showcase

    William Dandy Middle School

    Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

    2400 NW 26th St, Fort Lauderdale

    Free

     

    City of Miramar

    Black History Celebration Block Party

    Feb. 18 at 12-4 p.m.

    Perry Park/Wellman Field

    SW 34th Street & 68th Avenue

    Free

     

    Carver Ranches Library

     The Sankofa Experience with Nzingah

    Feb. 25 at 2-3 p.m.

    4735 SW 18 Street, West Park

    Free

     

    Sistrunk Street Festival

    Feb. 25 at 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

    NW 9th Avenue & 12th Avenue on Sistrunk Boulevard

    Free

     

    Harlem Renaissance Art Exhibit

    Urban League of Broward County

    Now-July 2017

    560 NW 27th Avenue Fort Lauderdale

     

    You can submit local Black History Month events to Teresa.Joseph@nbcuni.com.  

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices