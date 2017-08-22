Hurricane Andrew 25 Years Later: Homestead Was Ground Zero

This Thursday marks 25 years since Hurricane Andrew hit South Florida and Homestead was ground zero for the storm.

This Thursday marks 25 years since Hurricane Andrew unleashed its wrath on South Florida and though the Category 5 hurricane destroyed much of the local infrastructure, Homestead was ground zero for the monstrous storm.

NBC 6 went to the Town Hall Museum in downtown Homestead to talk to some of the people who lived through Andrew and to learn how they rebuilt.

Homer Knowles was a pilot for Pan American World Airways and said it was the airline that encouraged its employees to get away from Homestead before Andrew struck on August 24, 1992.

"My sister lived in Miami so I went up and stayed with her and weathered out the storm there," Knowles recalled. "It was a little breezy, to say the least, but it was nothing like what was going on down here."

Jeff Blakely is an historian at the Homestead Town Hall Museum and he was here when Andrew struck.

"The afternoon of the storm I looked and it was beautiful blue skies, green lush greenery everywhere and the next morning it was all gone," Blakely said.

"I couldn't find my street where my house was, that was the first thing. Then when I did find it I thought I'd made a mistake. I thought that can't be my house, but it was," Knowles said.

Bob Jensen is the president of the Town Hall Museum and he's an expert in what the city was like before and after the hurricane.

"The day the storm hit there were 11,000 people at the air base," Jensen said. "The base was so badly damaged that rebuilding it was almost out of the question."

"They were kinda like walking zombies, you just kinda walk down the street and it was like 'oh my God, oh my God, oh my God,'" Blakely said.

"You didn't have air conditioning, you didn't have refrigeration, you didn't have water," Jensen said.

"You could not get gas, there was no power anywhere in Dade County. There were no traffic lights, there were no street signs, there were no landmarks," Blakely said.

Critics complained about the slow response from the government on all levels.

"We were totally ignored for about four days. Nobody came to our help, nobody brought water, there was no military, there was no police or anything. It was just wild," Knowles said.

"All I saw coming north on the Turnpike was people evacuating the area in their cars with mattresses strapped to the top of the cars, stuffed toys hanging out the windows, just jam packed with all their worldly possessions and they were fleeing," Blakely said.

"After the military finally got in and they started patrolling, we had a lot of help from the police and what not," Knowles said. "They finally got people coming down with water and some supplies for the people, like ice and things like that, it got a lot better."

It took years for Homestead to fully bounce back.

"Probably didn't start coming back until maybe 2000 because it was such a blow. The infrastructure was gone. It just took a long, long time," Blakely said.

"So the potato fields are now neighborhoods. The hospital's over there, retirement facility, adult living facility's there, professional offices are over there, new restaurants are over there," Jensen said. "We had about 25,000 people when the hurricane hit. Now touching on 75,000 so three times the population."