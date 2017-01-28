It's like the Superbowl of horse races. Saturday was the Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale.

The horse race touting an impressive $12 million jackpot— the most expensive in history.

The matchup to watch was for two of the world's most acclaimed thoroughbreds— Arrogate and California Chrome.

This is California Chrome's final race before he retires. We spoke to his jockey Victor Espinoza at the stables earlier this week.

"The Pegasus World Cup is gonna be unique and amazing race because they've never done it before and it's the richest race in the world," Espinoza said. "It's just an honor for me to be part of that and especially with the best horse and the richest horse in America which is California Chrome."

The horses were the main event but some big names also stopped by on the "blue" carpet. From Usher, to Juanes to actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens.

"I have so much admiration for these jockeys because it's just tough, it's such an incredible sport so I'm really excited," Hudgens said.

Even Aaron Paul, and KISS singer Gene Simmons stopped by.

"It really is a great day for everybody," Simmons said. "Bring the kids, bring the family. You want to wager, that's great. You want to watch the races, fantastic."

The event was also about the entertainment and fashion.

"I love the clothes, I love the style," said fashion designer Carson Kressley. "I love the idea of you know, getting dressed up. Look there's a horse on my jacket!"

Win or lose— there's no question Sautrday was an all around good time on and off the race track.