A disturbing sight in one Boca Raton neighborhood has residents on edge and wondering who would do such a thing.

Those living in the area off San Salvador Drive woke up Sunday to find a swastika painted on a car sitting on the side of one road. Residents told NBC affiliate WPTV they are saddened and worried after seeing the image of hate in the predominantly Orthodox Jewish neighborhood.

"It's just terrifying because I never saw anything like that before in my life," said 9-year-old Judah Lutz. "I never saw someone spray paint a car like that out of nowhere, and especially that sign. It's just scary."

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area, taking fingerprints and asking residents for any surveillance video that can be used in their investigation.

"They think it's a joke," said Yona Lunger, a community activist from Miami who has helped to set up a neighborhood watch in the area after the incident. "It's a very serious crime, and if the individual who's done this gets caught, it's serious consequences."

Anyone with information is asked to call the PBSO.