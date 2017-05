Miami Beach firefighters rescued a kitten that was trapped in a manhole Monday. (Published 39 minutes ago)

Miami Beach firefighters rescued a kitten from the sewer Monday morning.

The fire department posted a video to Twitter showing one of its firefighters pulling a tiny kitten from a manhole. The charcoal-colored kitten shivered it was drenched in sewage.

A later post showed the kitten dried up and in better spirits.

The Miami Beach Fire Department is looking for a new home for the kitten. Anyone interested in adopting the feline is asked to stop by Station 5.