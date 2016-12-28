Police on Miami Beach arrested a man Tuesday alleged to have been filming women without their knowledge at a department store.

According to the arrest report, 35-year-old Sergio Bayate was taken into custody on charges of video voyeurism and stalking. The arrest stems from an incident that morning at the TJ Maxx located near 5th Street and Alton Road.

An employee at the store told police a female shopper told her Bayate placed his cell phone up her skirt, as well as doing it to other shoppers. Later, Bayate was seen in a verbal argument with another female shopper and got into a physical confrontation with that woman’s boyfriend.

Bayate fled the scene and was eventually caught by officers at a nearby Walgreen’s. The Hollywood resident has prior charges for the same crime in Broward County.