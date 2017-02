A homicide investigation was underway after a man was found dead in a rental car parking lot near Miami International Airport Tuesday.

A homicide investigation was underway after a man was found dead in a rental car parking lot near Miami International Airport Tuesday.

The body was found around noon in the lot in the 3900 block of Northwest 26th Street, Miami-Dade Police said.

Police have identified the victim as 48-year-old Juan Alberto Miraldo. It's unknown how he died.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.