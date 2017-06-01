The South Florida alleged to be behind the wheel during a high speed hit and run Tuesday morning on the MacArthur Causeway will have a chance to bail himself out of jail.

Elia Soto, the 44-year-old who police say was driving nearly 100 miles per hour when he hit another car and sent that vehicle crashing into a wall, was granted a $30,000 bond by a Miami-Dade judge during his first court appearance Thursday. He will be placed on house arrest and where an ankle monitor if he does bail out.

The Miami Herald reports that Soto, who is currently on probation for conspiracy to distribute cocaine, was driving a rented Nissan SUV when it hit a Honda Civic driven by attorney Naphatali Wacks around 6:30 a.m. The Herald reports Wacks suffered a severed spine, collapsed lungs and is paralyzed from the waist down.

Police say Soto later left the SUV on the ramp from the Dolphin Expressway to NW 12th Avenue, feet away from the Criminal Justice building in Miami. He turned himself in Wednesday night.