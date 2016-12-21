Man Robs Miami CVS With 2x4 Piece of Wood: Police | NBC 6 South Florida
Man Robs Miami CVS With 2x4 Piece of Wood: Police

    RAW VIDEO: A man uses a 2x4 piece of wood to rob a CVS in Miami. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

    Police are looking for a man who was caught on camera robbing a Miami CVS using a 2x4 piece of wood.

    The robbery happened around 11:50 p.m. Monday at the store at 888 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami Police said.

    Surveillance video showed the man walk into the store holding the wood then stealing money from a register. Police said he stole about $580 then fled on foot.

    The suspect was described as a slim black male, 28 to 32, about 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

    Published at 4:05 PM EST on Dec 21, 2016

